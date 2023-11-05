Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,892,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

