Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.2% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

