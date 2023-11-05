Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.6% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

SO opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

