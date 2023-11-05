Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

