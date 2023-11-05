Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

MARK opened at $0.46 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

