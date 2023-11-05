Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $46,823.95 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

