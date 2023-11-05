ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Insight Advisors LLC PA’s 10th Largest Position

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 645,537 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

