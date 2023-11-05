Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 186 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

