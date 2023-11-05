PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFSweb

PFSweb Price Performance

Shares of PFSW opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. PFSweb has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 19,768.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,160 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,278,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 823,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PFSweb by 2,147.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 516,958 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in PFSweb by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,137,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 32.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.