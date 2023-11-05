PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

