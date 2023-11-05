Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,036 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 20.4% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Diamondback Energy worth $62,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.10. 1,294,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,263. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

