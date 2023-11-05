Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,363,870. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

