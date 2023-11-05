Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

