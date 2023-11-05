Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.