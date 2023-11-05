Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

