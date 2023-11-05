Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

