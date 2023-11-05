Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

