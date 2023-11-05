Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

