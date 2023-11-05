Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.05. 7,280,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,551. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

