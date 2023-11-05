Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

