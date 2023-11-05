Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $72.56. 5,198,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

