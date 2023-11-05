National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $478.30 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $194.25 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

