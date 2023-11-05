Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 474,089 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,089 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $56,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,184. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

