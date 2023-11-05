Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $71,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. 5,700,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
