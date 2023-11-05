Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5,283.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,332 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,645,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

