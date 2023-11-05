Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 1,380,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

