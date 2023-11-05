Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 275,086 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,762,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,867. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

