Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 219,893 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.59. 6,222,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $371.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.