Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 1,055,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,718. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

