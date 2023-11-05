Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,978. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

