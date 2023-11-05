Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 45.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. 2,524,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.