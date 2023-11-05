Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 34 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.66. 440,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.99.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

