Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

