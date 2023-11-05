Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.