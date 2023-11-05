Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $250.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,267. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.67.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

