Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 328 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,938,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,160. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

