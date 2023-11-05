Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.31. 2,455,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

