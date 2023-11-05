Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Gumina, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,181. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.29 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
