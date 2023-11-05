Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires $19,000.00 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Gumina, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,181. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.29 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $336.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

