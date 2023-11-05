MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 10,000 Shares

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MannKind by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 542,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 539,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

