Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.51. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $395.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

