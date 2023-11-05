Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Trading Up 1.9%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €53.88 ($57.32) and last traded at €53.38 ($56.79). Approximately 220,202 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.38 ($55.72).

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

