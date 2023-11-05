JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

