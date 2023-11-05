Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,060,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,902,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

