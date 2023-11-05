Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 652,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

