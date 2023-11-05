Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

RGR opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $799.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

