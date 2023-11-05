Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PubMatic stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 76.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 68.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

