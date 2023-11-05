Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $169,440.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $64.42 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

