Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys $76,220.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $706,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Franky Minnifield purchased 192 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $6,599.04.

On Friday, September 22nd, Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

CTBI opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

