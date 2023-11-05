Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $34.98 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

