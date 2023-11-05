Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Stories

